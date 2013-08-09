Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- A California judge has ruled that plaintiffs involved lawsuits regarding the DePuy ASR metal-on-metal hip implant may now file claims over the Pinnacle Acetabular cup device simultaneously. Seven plaintiffs will be allowed to make amendments to add Pinnacle Acetabular cup allegations without contesting the plaintiffs’ joint motion, as ruled by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Kramer. (DePuy ASR Hip System Cases, JCCP No. 4649, San Francisco Superior Court) Judge Kramer presides over the coordinated actions targeting both implants in California, and acknowledged that DePuy had already agreed to allow amendments without overturning the case. This represents the first case in which both devices will be tried together.



The Pinnacle device is another DePuy hip related implant that, while not yet recalled, is the subject of intense scrutiny. Like other metal-on-metal implants that have used the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 501(k) premarket process, the Pinnacle device skipped clinical trials. This fast tracking allowed the Pinnacle Metal-on-Metal Acetabular Cup Liner onto the market because it was “substantially equivalent” to similar models.



Numerous metal-on-metal implants have been observed to have higher than average failure rates and cause health risks. This new judicial ruling in California could be a game changer in the ongoing legal battles DePuy has faced regarding the ASR implant. After being ordered to pay $8.3 million to former prison guard Loren Kransky earlier this year in California, DePuy continues to face scrutiny in the state. The metal-on-metal hip implant legal experts at Csengeri Law are extremely interested in this development. Adding a non-recalled or defective implant to the lawsuit could change things dramatically for Johnson and Johnson’s biomedical arm. Csengeri Law is available for consultation for any patient with a DePuy Pinnacle or ASR implant that is in need of a legal opinion.



More information on DePuy implants is available on the Csengeri Law website.



About Csengeri Law

Csengeri Law is a Full Service Law Office that is dedicated to assisting personal injury patients and patients who have suffered at the hands of faulty biomedical implants.



Csengeri Law

24445 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 200

Torrance, CA 90505

Telephone: (310) 862-2916

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