CSH Launches New InvisiDoor Bi-Fold Bookcase to Sell Through Distributors

Cedarburg, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- CS Hardware is pleased to announce the launch of their new bi-fold InvisiDoor. Recognizing a need in the marketplace, CSH decided to produce a bifold hidden door to add to the incredibly successful InvisiDoor to sell through interested distributors. CSH creates solid working relationships with their distributors and provide them with reliable stock and drop ship services.



The CS Hardware InvisiDoor bi-fold bookcase comes in a selection of unfinished wood stains. The doors can be purchased directly through CS Hardware, which come with specific hardware for installing the bookshelves and valance pieces. The hardware kit is also sold separately for $189. All the hardware kits come with complete instructions on how to build the bookcase. Whether someone is a novice or a semi-skilled carpenter, installation of this bi-fold InvisiDoor bookcase should not take longer than three hours. Customers need a hammer, finish nails or a brad nailer, a hack saw, a drill or screw driver, a level, and a tape measure.



"Hardware kits are great for the DIY'ers. They come with complete instructions on how you can build your own bi-fold door," said Tim Stepanski, Marketing Manager for Custom Service Hardware. The bi-fold InvisiDoor bookcases are sold fully assembled and ready to install.



Bi-fold doors are a great way to optimize your space with a hidden door. The new bi-fold InvisiDoor is manufactured in the United States and CSH is eager to work with distributors interested in selling these bookcase doors. CS Hardware is committed to manufacturing many of their products in America, providing domestically made products of high quality and fair prices. All of their bi-fold hidden door bookcases are made to order, which means customers won't receive a kit that has been sitting in a warehouse for years. Orders have a two to four week lead time.



"We stock everything and drop ship to your customer same day," Stepanski said, explaining the relationship of CSH with their distributor. Whether customers order a 48" bi-fold door or a 72" bi-fold door, or any finish in between, CSH is on hand to fulfill that order quickly and efficiently. Distributors will be satisfied with order fulfillment and their working relationship with CS Hardware. Customers who wish to build their own bi-fold hidden door bookcase will benefit from the new selection provided at CSH.



Contact Custom Service Hardware for the best bi-fold door on the market. These attractive, functional, and easy to install Invisidoors will look great in any home. CS Hardware is happy to work with distributors to make bi-fold hidden bookcases accessible to more customers.



About Custom Service Hardware

For over 30 years, Custom Service Hardware has been committed to providing their customers with quality products at great prices. CSH maintains a large inventory of major brands of hardware (over 25,000 products), including a full line of ready-to-assemble cabinets. With 60,000 square feet of warehouse space and 35 full-time employees, CSH has become a leader in the wholesale hardware industry. For more information, you can visit their website at http://www.cshardware.com. You can also reach them at service@cshardware.com or by phone at (800) 882-0009, and learn more about becoming a distributor here: http://www.cshardware.com/become-a-distributor.



