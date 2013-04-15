Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Bill Beazley Homes is proud to offer the Bill Beazley Homes Green Advantage to new home owners in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA). The Green Advantage program offers new homeowners entirely green, energy saving options in home construction. This makes the homes ecologically friendly as well as economically sound. Energy savings translate directly into financial savings for Green Advantage homeowners.



Bill Beazley Homes Green Advantage homes come with numerous energy and water saving features. These features lead to lower energy use, meaning a lower carbon footprint and increased savings. In winter and fall, careful sealing and caulking around windows, doors and baseboards ensure heat stays in the home. In warmer months, low emission double glazed vinyl windows allow sunlight in while preventing heat buildup. Programmable thermostats, Energy Star Rated materials and home appliances add additional savings to Green Advantage homes. Water conservation faucets, showerheads and low flow toilets save on water waste.



Green Advantage homes and neighborhoods use high quality materials and construction options in order to produce environmentally friendly homes and communities. Brick exteriors and low VOC organic paints provide an environmentally friendly exterior to every home. The Bill Beazley Homes commitment to protecting wetlands and streams from erosion and a strong emphasis on tree preservation make Green Advantage neighborhoods beautiful as well as environmentally sound.



Bill Beazley Homes Green Advantage neighborhoods are developed to enrich communities by preserving the natural resources and green spaces available in the CSRA through all stages of development. This process results in beautiful communities full of natural spaces and wooded lots. Green Advantage neighborhoods can be found in Augusta, Hephzibah, Evans and Martinez, Georgia as well as North Augusta and Aiken in South Carolina.



More information on the Bill Beazley Homes Green Advantage program is available here.



Bill Beazley Homes

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, GA 30809

(706) 863-4888