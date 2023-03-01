CT Dent Ltd Offers CEPH Tracing Services to Help Dentists Evaluate Dental Treatment Plans

2 Devonshire Place, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- CT Dent Ltd, a popular private dental imaging centre, offers CEPH tracing services to help dentists evaluate dental treatment plans. Their process includes digitising and analysing cephalometric X-rays, specialised dental X-rays used to examine the anatomical relationships and proportions of the skull and facial bones. They identify and measure various anatomical landmarks on the X-ray, such as the maxilla, mandible, and cranial structures. This information is used by orthodontists and dentists to diagnose and plan treatment for various dental and facial conditions, such as malocclusions, jaw abnormalities, and more.



Their services are used in orthodontics to diagnose and plan treatments for dental and skeletal malocclusions. Their services are a critical part of orthodontic diagnosis and treatment planning, allowing the orthodontist to assess the patient's skeletal and dental relationships and develop an appropriate treatment plan. Their radiologists ensure the quality and accuracy of the CEPH tracing as it plays a crucial role in the success of your orthodontic treatment. Dentists looking for CEPH tracing services for their patients can check out CT Dent Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "CT Dent is at the forefront of these technological advances – its AI software traced an inferior alveolar nerve / inferior dental nerve in 4.5 seconds, the first time in dental history. In addition to using AI for CEPH tracing reports, CT Dent has spent a considerable amount of time developing and testing its AI technology, enabling scans to be processed in a matter of seconds with a 99.7% success rate."



CT Dent Ltd is one of the most well-renowned dental imaging centres. They are specialist experts in the dental imaging market and are focused on the growing world of digital imaging for dental surgeons at competitive rates. Their expert team is dedicated to delivering quality dental scanning services in a relaxed environment to both NHS and private patients.



About CT Dent Ltd

Established in 2007, CT Dent Ltd is an independent dental scanning centre in the UK. Their centres are all over the UK, including London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds and Colchester. Their centres use the latest Cone Beam CT imaging technology, which delivers high-resolution, 3D volumetric images, allowing you to thoroughly analyse the bone structure and tooth orientation. The company offers improved safety, comfort and accuracy levels to ensure a great experience and minimum patient discomfort.



For more information, please visit: https://ct-dent.co.uk/



Social Media Profiles:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CTDentUK/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ct-dent-ltd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ctdent1



Contact Details:



CT Dent Ltd

Conan Doyle House

2 Devonshire Place

London

W1G 6HJ

Tel: +44 (0)20 7487 5717