CT Dent Ltd Offers Cone Beam CT Scanning Services for Accurate Analysis of Bone Structure and Dental Orientation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2023 -- CT Dent Ltd, UK's first private dental imaging centre, offers cone beam CT scanning services for accurate analysis of the bone structure and dental orientation. Their specialised imaging services are used to capture detailed 3D images of the patient's teeth, jaw, and surrounding structures. The images they produce are much more detailed than traditional dental X-rays, allowing dentists and oral surgeons to better diagnose and plan treatments for various dental conditions. Their services are generally safe, quick, and non-invasive, and patients can resume their normal activities immediately after the scan.



They provide detailed 3D images of the patient's teeth, jawbone, and surrounding structures, making them useful in the diagnosis and treatment planning of various dental conditions. The scanning process is usually quick and painless and involves the patient sitting or standing still while the scanner rotates around their head, capturing a series of images that are later reconstructed into a 3D image. Patients looking for cone beam CT scanning services for dental reasons can visit CT Dent Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our Dental Cone Beam CT scans (CBCT Scans) provide high resolution, 3D volumetric images, used in dental implant planning, orthodontics and maxillofacial surgery allowing for more accurate analysis of the bone structure and dental/tooth orientation. The patient sits in a chair, as opposed to lying in a tunnel, and the time for a dental CBCT scan is just twenty seconds. The scans can be used in multiple situations and benefit you and your patients across various areas."



CT Dent Ltd is one of the most sought-after dental imaging centres in the UK. The company is an established practice that welcomes independent and private patients, as well as specialist dental referral patients. The organisation keeps patients' care and comfort at the top of its priorities to ensure a great experience for patients. They are specialist experts in the niche market of dental imaging and are focused on the growing world of digital imaging for dental surgeons at competitive rates.



About CT Dent Ltd

Established in 2007, CT Dent Ltd is an independent dental scanning centre in the UK. Their centres are all over the UK, including London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds and Colchester. Their centres use the latest Cone Beam CT imaging technology, which delivers high-resolution, 3D volumetric images, allowing you to analyse the bone structure and tooth orientation thoroughly. The company offers improved safety, comfort and accuracy levels to ensure a great experience and minimum patient discomfort.



