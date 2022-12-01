CT Dent Ltd Offers Dental Scanning Services Using CBCT Scanners and Low-Dose Technology

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2022 -- CT Dent Ltd, UK's first private dental imaging centre, offers dental scanning services using CBCT scanners equipped with low-dose technology. Their services can be critical in diagnosing a problem or simply getting a better look at the teeth and gums. Their centres use cutting-edge dental imaging technology, which allows doctors to get a clear picture of your teeth and mouth so that we can provide you with the best possible treatment. They use Cone Beam CT scanners with low-dose radiation technology to allow you to get the most exact digital scans of your mouth.



Their team of dedicated individuals provides the best care and service through experience, whilst using the gold standard of CBCT scanners with a ground-breaking resolution, scan volumes and multiple imaging modes. They can also help doctors arrange a scan for their patients on a confirmed date and provide the scans you need to plan your case at either your practice or a location that is convenient and close to your practice. Individuals looking for scanning services for their teeth can check out CT Dent Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "At CT Dent, we provide a full dental and surgical scanning and referral service, offering CBCT, digital OPG, and digital CEPH scans, along with radiology and pathology reports. Our expertise also extends to the provision of surgical guides for implant placement as well as digital oral scans for orthodontic aligners. Dentists have the option to choose from 7 UK dental scanning centres. Reach out today for exceptional scanning services in the UK."



CT Dent Ltd is one of the most reputed dental imaging centres in the UK. The company is an established practice that welcomes independent and private patients, as well as specialist dental referral patients. They keep patients' care and comfort at the top of their priorities to ensure a great experience for patients.



About CT Dent Ltd

Established in 2007, CT Dent Ltd is an independent dental scanning centre in the UK. Their centres are located all over the UK, including London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds and Colchester. Their centres use the latest in Cone Beam CT imaging technology which delivers high-resolution, 3D volumetric images, allowing you to make a thorough analysis of the bone structure and tooth orientation. The company offers improved levels of safety, comfort and accuracy to ensure a great experience and minimum discomfort for patients.



For more information, please visit: https://ct-dent.co.uk/



Social Media Profiles:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CTDentUK/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ct-dent-ltd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ctdent1



Contact Details:



CT Dent Ltd

Conan Doyle House

2 Devonshire Place

London

W1G 6HJ

Tel: +44 (0)20 7487 5717