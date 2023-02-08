CT Dent Ltd Offers Digital CEPH Dental X-Ray Scanning Services Providing Lateral/Side-View of Patients' Face

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- CT Dent Ltd, a leading dental imaging centre in the UK, offers digital cephalometric (CEPH) dental x-ray scanning services that provide lateral/side-view of patients' faces. The technology uses low-dose x-ray scans to produce detailed 3D images of the teeth, jaw, and surrounding areas. Their services allow dentists to more accurately diagnose and treat issues such as cavities, gum disease, fractures, and tumours as well as assess the progress of treatments, such as orthodontic treatments. They use electromagnetic radiation that is used to detect and diagnose various medical conditions.



Their CEPH dental x-rays offer much more detailed images than traditional x-rays and can save time in the diagnosis and treatment of the patient. The scans they provide are used to assess the bone density and structure of the jaw and palate. Their services allow dentists to quickly and accurately diagnose dental issues, such as cavities, gum disease, and other oral health issues. Doctors looking for digital CEPH dental x-ray scanning services can visit CT Dent Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "CT Dent has taken the digital CEPH a step further, incorporating digital cephalometric tracing with Artificial intelligence (AI) software. Once a CEPH x-ray is taken, a computerised cephalometric process converts the captured image into a digital format. The CEPH x-ray in digital format allows for zooming into the area of interest. The digital x-ray also has the advantage that it allows for measurements of teeth and bone and enables annotations to be made directly on the digital CEPH image."



CT Dent Ltd is one of the most sought-after dental imaging centres in the UK. The company is an established practice that welcomes independent and private patients, as well as specialist dental referral patients. The organisation keeps patients' care and comfort at the top of its priorities to ensure a great experience for patients.



Established in 2007, CT Dent Ltd is an independent dental scanning centre in the UK. Their centres are all over the UK, including London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds and Colchester. Their centres use the latest Cone Beam CT imaging technology, which delivers high-resolution, 3D volumetric images, allowing you to thoroughly analyse the bone structure and tooth orientation. The company offers improved safety, comfort and accuracy levels to ensure a great experience and minimum discomfort for patients.



