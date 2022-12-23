CT Dent Ltd Offers OPG Dental X-Ray Scanning Services Providing a Panoramic View of Patients' Upper and Lower Jaw

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- CT Dent Ltd, a well-renowned dental imaging centre in the UK, offers OPG dental x-ray scanning services that provide a panoramic view of your upper and lower jaw. They use specialised x-ray equipment to take multiple images of your jaw to help doctors make an accurate diagnosis. Their services allow a dentist or orthodontist to digitally scan a patient's teeth and jaw, creating a 3-D image. The scans they provide are faster, more accurate, and more comfortable than traditional x-rays, as it allows for detailed images of the jaw and teeth.



They utilise specialised x-ray machines to capture images of the mouth, teeth, and jaw inside to help diagnose and treat various dental conditions, including cavities, gum disease, orthodontic issues, impacted wisdom teeth, and TMJ disorders. The digital images are used to create digital models of teeth and jaws, allowing for more detailed examinations and faster diagnoses. For more information, individuals looking for OPG dental x-ray scanning services can check out CT Dent Ltd's website.



A representative from the company stated, "At CT Dent, our specialised X-rays include Orthopantomogram (OPG) and Cephalometric (CEPH) X-rays, providing you with full face-on panoramic and side view (lateral CEPH) dental x-rays, respectively. An Orthopantomogram x-ray (OPG x-ray) is a wide-view, panoramic x-ray of the patient's upper and law jaw and associated dentition from root to crown in a single image. A digital OPG x-ray is especially helpful in planning orthodontic dental brace treatment, as it provides a full overview of the teeth and highlights non-erupted and impacted teeth."



CT Dent Ltd is one of the UK's most popular dental imaging centres. They are specialist experts in the niche market of dental imaging and are focused on the growing world of digital imaging for dental surgeons at competitive rates. Their expert team is dedicated to delivering quality dental scanning services in a relaxed environment to both NHS and private patients.



Established in 2007, CT Dent Ltd is an independent dental scanning centre in the UK. Their centres are all over the UK, including London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds and Colchester. Their centres use the latest Cone Beam CT imaging technology, which delivers high-resolution, 3D volumetric images, allowing you to thoroughly analyse the bone structure and tooth orientation. The company offers improved safety, comfort and accuracy levels to ensure a great experience and minimum discomfort for patients.



