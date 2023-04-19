CT Dent Ltd Provides Comprehensive Radiology Reports with CBCT Scans and OPG X-Ray Images

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- CT Dent Ltd, a well-renowned dental imaging centre in the UK, provides comprehensive radiology reports with CBCT scans and OPG x-ray images. The reports include information about the patient, the type of scan that was performed, the findings of the scan, and any recommendations for further treatment or follow-up. They can help ensure patients receive appropriate care and treatment based on their needs and conditions. Dental radiologists prepare the reports with many years of expertise in interpreting radiographic images.



The reports are an essential tool for dental professionals to communicate the results of radiographic examinations to other members of the dental team and the patient. The reports describe the X-ray findings, including any abnormalities or areas of concern and include recommendations for treatment or follow-up care, such as additional X-rays or dental procedures. Dentists looking for dental radiology reports for their patients can check out CT Dent Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "At CT Dent, our board-certified oral maxillofacial radiologists review the DICOM file from your patient's CT scan, interpret the radiographs and create a comprehensive report covering the area of interest and pathology if required (as seen below). Radiology Reports are all in digital format – enabling you to instantly download a PDF version and transport it to your tablet or smartphone."



CT Dent Ltd is one of the UK's most popular dental imaging centres. They are specialist experts in the niche dental imaging market and are focused on the growing world of digital imaging for dental surgeons at competitive rates. Their expert team is dedicated to delivering quality dental scanning services in a relaxed environment to both NHS and private patients.



About CT Dent Ltd

Established in 2007, CT Dent Ltd is an independent dental scanning centre in the UK. Their centres are all over the UK, including London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds and Colchester. Their centres use the latest Cone Beam CT imaging technology, which delivers high-resolution, 3D volumetric images, allowing you to thoroughly analyse the bone structure and tooth orientation. The company offers improved safety, comfort and accuracy levels to ensure a great experience and minimum patient discomfort.



For more information, please visit: https://ct-dent.co.uk/



Social Media Profiles:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CTDentUK/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ct-dent-ltd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ctdent1



Contact Details:



CT Dent Ltd

Conan Doyle House

2 Devonshire Place

London

W1G 6HJ

Tel: +44 (0)20 7487 5717