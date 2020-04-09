CT Scanner Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2025 Major Players GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Technological advancements in CT scanners will increase its adoption and surge the industry growth. CT scan is a long-established imaging technique that has witnessed ample modifications and improvements over the past few decades. Significant evolution in this industry can be confirmed by the replacement of conventional systems by the 4th generation CT scanners. Also, technological advancements have reduced the dose of radiation without hampering the quality of image. Such technological advancements coupled with the procedural benefits of CT scan over other imaging modalities such as MRI and X-ray will stimulate its demand over forthcoming years.



CT Scanner Market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 5.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.



Rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases globally will augment the CT scanners market growth in forthcoming years. For instance, according to WHO, around 17.9 million people die annually due to cardiovascular diseases globally. Disease burden and mortality rates have been significantly reduced due to accurate diagnosis of chronic conditions at early stages. As recently developed CT scanner allows the early and accurate diagnosis of several chronic diseases, its demand will grow in the near future. CT scanner is a cost intensive capital equipment and its high cost is expected to hamper affordability, particularly in developing and underdeveloped region that will restrain the CT scanner market growth.



Segment by Key players:

- GE Healthcare

- Siemens AG

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- Toshiba Corporation

- Hitachi Ltd

- Shimadzu Corporation

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Neusoft Corporation

- Medtronic PLC



Segment by Type:

- Stationary CT scanners

- Portable CT scanners



Segment by Application:

- Human Application

- Diagnostic Applications

- Cardiology Applications

- Oncology Applications

- Neurology Applications

- Other Diagnostic Applications

- Intraoperative Applications

- Veterinary Application

- Research Application



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. CT Scanner Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. CT Scanner Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. CT Scanner Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global CT Scanner Market Forecast

4.5.1. CT Scanner Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. CT Scanner Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. CT Scanner Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global CT Scanner Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. CT Scanner Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global CT Scanner Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. CT Scanner Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global CT Scanner Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. CT Scanner Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global CT Scanner Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. CT Scanner Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global CT Scanner Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



