CT Security Guard Training School Will Help You Describe a Suspect Accurately

East Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- A large part of a security guard's job involves stopping bad guys, but this has as much (perhaps more) to do with eyes, ears and a good memory than fast legs and huge muscles. The most effective security guard isn't a roughneck who stops and ties up , but a reliable witness for law enforcement who can give an accurate description of a suspect quickly and succinctly. Studies show that a good description delivered while the suspect's trail is still warm is the crucial factor in a successful apprehension; a recent article by Connecticut's top security guard training school explains ways to improve your ability to describe various aspects of a suspect's appearance that will help law enforcement catch them expeditiously.



Description of a suspect includes a number of typical appearance traits, such as height, weight, hair color, age, clothing, shoes and accessories. If the suspect is driving a getaway vehicle, then the appearance and color of the vehicle is important as well. Unfortunately, an ordinary civilian often makes an unreliable witness, because by default, we get a general impression of an individual's appearance but don't have an ability to resolve it into separate characteristics. Often, people have trouble remembering whether someone they see regularly even has facial hair; clothing color can be egregiously misremembered, and so on. The ability to recall traits accurately needs to be specially trained and honed, and the various exercises suggested in the article are intended to help security professionals perfect their skills.



These exercises alternately focus on clothes, face, vehicle, tattoos and other identifying characteristics. For example, to get better at identifying clothing items and styles, it's helpful to browse online retailers, as well as explanatory resources such as online encyclopedias and article sites. The stereotypical criminal may be a young man in a fleece and sneakers, but if you're planning to become a guard in a well-traveled public place like a mall, you may be surprised at the kinds of people you will catch shoplifting - grannies, veterans, men in business suits and fancy ladies in furs. It's important to be alert to all possible cases, instead of allowing yourself to fall into the easy business of profiling the stereotypical offender.



Other exercises can help you identify vehicles - if you're a driver, your job is relatively easy, but even people who don't have a license can improve their ability to recognize cars by training their eye in supermarket parking lots, for example. Learn to identify and name car modifications and accessories - you're not much help to law enforcement if you can't tell a spoiler from an exhaust pipe.



These are just some of the ways you can get better at identifying and describing criminal suspects. Your Connecticut Security Guard Training may be over in a single day, but professionalism never rests. Keep training yourself even during off hours, and when the crucial moment comes, you will know what to do.



