CTAX Product Launch Fall 2020 with Crowdfunding Campaign

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Stone Gryphon Tactical is thrilled to announce the launch of our new Safety & Rescue multi-tool, CTAX!



This amazing tactical tool will be released on October 27, 2020 for purchase on our crowdfunding page Kickstarter/Indiegogo}.



The selling price for the CTAX will be $249 MRSP.



The CTAX is a single-piece of forged 4130 steel with a tanto-style blade used to pierce metal and safety glass. It provides a hammer as a counterpart and includes a valve wrench opening, while a pry bar is located on the opposite side allowing immediate access to victims trapped in houses or in cars.



WE ARE driven to provide first responders with the tools they need to save lives. Our solution is the CTAX, a tactical entry and rescue multi-tool. The CTAX was designed by U. S. Army veteran and current police officer, Brian Carrington. It provides first responders with an affordable and portable multi-tool that allows them to help people as fast as possible.



What are you waiting for? Secure your EARLY BIRD ACCESS to the Campaign NOW, simply go to www.stonegryphontactical.com!



