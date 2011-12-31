CTECH Consulting Group Locks in on Dell SecureWorks As Security Solution for Businesses

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2011 -- To lots of businesses, purchases of servers, computers, and other Information Technology (IT) equipment and applications are a major investment for them. Oftentimes, by the time they've made their purchases, they don't have any funds left to think about purchasing a solution that will not only protect their equipment, but also their data. CTECH recognizes that and has a solution that they recommend to their clients.



Cyber thieves are getting bolder every day. They are becoming more polished at developing new and more destructive ways to hack into networks, websites, applications -- and their data. Security is probably one of the most common areas that businesses tend to ignore and can be one of the most costly areas if those cyber thieves gain access to an organization's systems.



According to Carl Fransen, President of CTECH Consulting Group, Inc., "Security needs to be of prime concern to each and every business owner. It can take a long time to build up your technology and information used on a daily basis but only a few minutes for someone intent on doing them harm to destroy everything they have worked so hard for. That's why CTECH has locked in on Dell SecureWorks as a security solution for businesses."



CTECH Security Services are designed to have the minimal overhead on your business with the maximum efficiency. Dell SecureWorks matches that description perfectly. Dell SecureWorks delivers real-time protection against existing and up-and-coming threats and vulnerabilities that may crop up. With iSensorTM, business owners can rest easy knowing that their business will receive protection round-the-clock from incoming and outgoing threats. This built-in security monitor is just one of several proprietary systems that provides the basis for SecureWorks.



About CTECH

Since 2000 when CTECH started out as a one-man operation, they have been providing quality, reliable IT support and services to its clients. Driven by the founder's desire to make a difference in business, the company’s approach has always been to provide solutions to their clients today, while positioning those same clients for growth in the future.



If you would like to know anything about us or have any questions, you can call us at (877) 455-1478 or email us.