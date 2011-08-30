CTECH Offers Golden Software Surfer Products To Oil and Gas Companies

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2011 -- Seismic reflection techniques are the most widely used geophysical methods that oil and gas companies use in the exploration of hydrocarbon. They are used to map the surface and subsurface terrain of the origin, composition and development of rock to determine the likelihood of the presence of oil and gas deposits. The mapping to depict the different contours can be as complex as the equipment itself. CTECH understands this and offers superior Golden Software products to serve their oil and gas clients.



Golden Software’s Surfer software fully functions as a 3D visualization, contouring and surface modeling package that will run under Microsoft Windows. Oil and gas companies depend on Surfer to get a visual on terrain modeling, landscape visualization, surface analysis, contour mapping, 3D surface mapping, gridding, volumetrics, and much more.



CTECH serves the entire Canadian energy market offering fixed-fee, predictable cost, worry-free, hassle-free and completely guaranteed Calgary IT support, computer support, business IT services and oil and gas software consulting.



The team at CTECH has years of practical, hands-on experience and skills with many of the primary oil and gas software programs including:



- IHS Accumap

- Merak and Schlumberger solutions

- Energy Navigator

- geoSCOUT

- plus many others



Carl Fransen, President and Innovative Strategist for CTECH offered up this opinion on the challenges that the oil and gas industry faces with Information Technology (IT), "To stay competitive, oil and gas companies need to leverage innovative technology that will allow them to be the best at improving production at an economical cost. They need new and innovative technologies that will give them the cutting edge over their competition. CTECH's goal is to make certain their IT and computer networks remain functional, completely operational and as secure as possible to allow them to do that."



Since 2000 when CTECH started out as a one-man operation, they have been providing quality, reliable IT support and services to its clients. Driven by the founder's desire to make a difference in business, the company’s approach has always been to provide solutions to their clients today, while positioning those same clients for growth in the future.



