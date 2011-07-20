Calgary IT Consulting Firm launches 24/7 Calgary Help Desk

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2011 -- CTECH Ensures a Client Can Always Get IT Support In a Hurry



One of the scariest moments in any Small to Medium-sized Business (SMB) experience is arriving at the office on a Monday morning and booting up a computer only to find the notorious blue screen of death. That will just about put any user into a panic mode if they are technically challenged. But CTECH Consulting Group has the solution for this and many other IT issues that might arise - the addition of 24/7 technical resource access for all of their clients.



Any SMB that relies on computers to take care of their daily operations needs IT support at some point. Waiting for an undetermined amount of time could be extremely costly to a business -- both in time and cost. CTECH provides professional, courteous, and prompt support 24/7/365 - in order to provide the level of support that their clients need in a hurry.



When you work with CTECH you get a whole host of features:



· 24/7 network, server and desktop monitoring, analysis and escalation



Response to emergencies within 30 minutes



Server patch/event logging/vulnerability services



PC/Network troubleshooting



And More



Carl Fransen, President of CTECH, filled us in on his thinking behind the incorporating 24/7. "Our new 24/7 virtual help desk will be a great complement to our CTECH Anywhere™ infrastructure -- Now we will have a full range of CTECH Anywhere client support options that our clients can choose from to make us the leading IT support service - well, anywhere and anytime. That is what CTECH is all about.



About CTECH

Since 2000 when CTECH started out as a one-man operation, they have been providing quality, reliable IT support and services to its clients. Driven by the founder's desire to make a difference in business, the company’s approach has always been to provide solutions to their clients today, while positioning those same clients for growth in the future.



