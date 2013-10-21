CTO of System Insights Reports OEE Software Fails to Help Manufacturers Understand Data Collected

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) with System Insights recently explained why the OEE (overall equipment effectiveness) metric of availability is inadequate. Too often there is a common refrain from clients and prospects who report: "I've had monitoring and OEE solutions in our shop before and have extracted little value from them."



Dr. Vijayaraghavan suggested, “We keep hearing this because they use tools that generate the data, but do not help make sense of the data. By applying real-time pattern matching capabilities vimana helps make sense of the data and how it can be applied in improving productivity. By using dashboards, real-time metrics, alerts, and contextual reports, vimana delivers real, measurable value within weeks of deployment. Users quickly understand the causes of production losses on the shop floor, including machine breakdowns, poor quality, material starvation, and incorrect machine usage.”



With vimana, energy use is optimized and the environmental impact of operating machine tools is reduced. The vimana product goes beyond simple data aggregation, and helps manufacturers increase device utilization, reduce scrap rates, decrease unplanned downtimes, and improve profitability. By improving machine utilization and reducing energy consumption, vimana clients are saving between $30-100K per machine, per year.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400