CTO Vijayaraghavan Brings Manufacturing Processes and Systems Analysis to System Insights

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan currently serves as CTO (Chief Technology Officer) with System Insights, the leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. Vijayaraghavan earned his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from UC Berkeley and a leader in his field in developing tools to improve the performance of manufacturing processes and systems. His doctoral research involved integrating product design with process design for manufacturing high-precision products. While at Berkeley, he was a developer of the MTConnect standard, and built and deployed the first suite of MTConnect-enabled applications in research and industrial environments. Vijayaraghavan also has extensive practical experience in the operational management of model manufacturing plants.



Will Sobel, CEO of System Insights and Vijayaraghavan saw the need for applications that went beyond current state-of-the-art capabilities in OEE-based monitoring, and founded System Insights in Berkeley, California. The result was the development of the revolutionary vimana platform for manufacturing intelligence and Big Data analytics. The vimana platform is a synthesis of the technologies that are used to enhance the efficiency of financial systems, data centers, and social media. Vijayaraghavan brought his knowledge of decision tools for designing manufacturing processes and systems at the Laboratory for Manufacturing and Sustainability at UC Berkeley.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries.The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



