CTP Solutions Offer iPDF Billing Technology to Customers

Agoura Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- CTP Solutions provide a wide range of innovative solutions to improve the operational efficiency of businesses at low rates. CTP Solutions has now come up with an exclusive iPDF billing technology, which guarantees to reduce printing and mailing costs considerably. With this technology, businesses will get an opportunity to send a combination of printed and electronic statements or an interactive electronic statement alone to customers. CTP Solutions utilizes the advantages of advanced technology through innovative skills and delivers a wide spectrum of strategic ideas to clients. In addition, it promises to fulfill all the requirements and needs of service seekers with a high level of accountability.



A satisfied client of CTP Solutions says, “CTP Solutions has shown a tremendous ability to truly understand our needs and partner with me and my organization, creating excellent results.”



With the benefits of iPDF technology, businesses will get 35% to 50% electronic customer adoption rates. Customers can easily interact with invoices by accessing payment history, asking questions to the customer service team via a linked chat button, learning company’s limited time promotion offerings and taking offer benefits from paid affiliate advertisers through iPDF billing technology. Moreover, CTP Solutions also states that customers can generate advertising revenue easily by offering unused space to a company or business for the purpose of marketing their services or product. Through interactive PDF or iPDF, companies can increase customer service and marketing efficiencies at reduced cost.



The website says, “The iPDF technology allows you to modify and personalize the invoices you send out through its highly-flexible customer control of images, offers, and messaging using a graphical user interface.”



CTP Solutions has extended service offerings like E-Invoicing, Document Management, Payroll and Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Billing Process Enhancements, Strategic Bill Presentment, Print to Mail Consultants, Delivery Invoicing, Electronic Invoicing by Paper/ Email/ Fax and other services related to business process. Alarm, Pest, Insurance, Airline, Rental, Retail, Pharmaceutical Distribution, Waste and Propane industries are represented by CTP Solutions. By utilizing advanced technology, CTP can easily deliver desired results to its clients with better customer satisfaction guarantee. They also promise to remain involved throughout the business process, in order to provide reliable and effective service facility.



To get more information about CTP Solutions, visit http://www.ctpsolutions.com/ar/E-Cash-Flow-Cycle-Management.htm



About CTP Solutions, Inc.

CTP Solutions, Inc. is one of the leading solution providers in the field of Business Process outsourcing or BPO. CTP offers a number of innovative ideas, which helps to reduce the cost of client companies. CTC is about to conduct a webinar titled Electronic Billing: How it can Improve Your Bottom-line, in September with the purpose of updating customers with the latest technology.



Media Contact

CTP Solutions, Inc.

Jack Schachtel, President

Address: 5236 Colodny Drive, Suite 200

Agoura Hills, California 91301

Tel: 888-624-5786

Email: jschachtel@CTPsolutions.com

URL: http://www.ctpsolutions.com/ar/E-Cash-Flow-Cycle-Management.htm