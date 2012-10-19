CTV's Kevin Newman Interviews Chris Allen on 'Business Leadership'

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Chris Allen, Treble Victor Group Member & Toronto-based Realtor, was recently interviewed by Kevin Newman on the topic of Leadership. Allen not only explained the importance of leadership in business, but how it relates to crucial things like motivation and workplace morale.



“A leader is someone who inspires people to grow and be better,” says Allen. “Motivation in leadership is huge. You can tell someone to get work done, but they’re only going to do that work while you’re watching if they’re not motivated.”



The full interview won’t be released until sometime this winter, however, a short trailer video is now available.



Founded in 2007 by Mark Walden & Don Ludlow, the Treble Victor group helps ex-Military officers to achieve their full potential in the business world. Built on solid core values and strict principles, the Treble Group uses mutual support, mentorship and a strong success network to assist its’ members.



About Chris Allen

Chris Allen, the authority keeping your cash-flow goals on target, is a Toronto-based realtor who specializes in the sale of commercial & residential properties. Prior to his move back to Toronto, Allen was awarded the General Campaign Star after an accomplished military career. Allen also had success as a real estate investor in western Canada.



For more information about Chris Allen and to view the interview, please visit www.AllenEstates.ca



For more information about the Treble Victor Group, please visit www.TrebleVictor.org