CTWeddingVenues.net Aims to Be Connecticut's Most Comprehensive Wedding Venue Directory

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Finding a wedding venue is rarely easy. With so many unique and exciting locations from which to choose, it’s easy to be paralyzed with the decision – especially when the venue will be used for a moment as important as a wedding.



That’s a problem that CTWeddingVenues.net seeks to solve. Instead of forcing brides and grooms to ask around their local area for the best wedding spots, CTWeddingVenues.net aims to simplify the process and list the hottest spots in which to have a wedding in Connecticut.



The CTWeddingVenues.net website features a detailed explanation of some of the popular wedding venues in Connecticut as well as the steps needed to book those venues. To help planners make their decision, the website also features a simple checklist to go through before making any type of confirmed booking.



As a spokesperson for CTWeddingVenues.net explains, the website has tried to feature a wide selection of venues from a number of different locales:



“Some people want to get married in a natural setting. Others would rather be married in a church or in an elaborate indoor location. No matter what the needs of the bride and groom may be, our website features a number of different locations from across the state of Connecticut, including quaint countryside spots, beautifully-decorated hotels, and everything in between.”



Along with featuring detailed descriptions of some of the hottest wedding venues in CT, the CTWeddingVenues.net website includes a directory of Connecticut wedding venues from a wide range of ZIP codes. This directory aims to be the most comprehensive listing of venues in the state and it includes contact information, official website links, location information, and more.



Meanwhile, those who own wedding venues in Connecticut can request to have their site listed on CTWeddingVenues.net. On the homepage of CTWeddingVenues.net, visitors will find a link to ‘Register a CT Wedding Venue’.



And when it comes to choosing a perfect wedding venue, no website is complete without a wedding venue checklist, which includes questions like:



-Is there enough room for all guests?

-Are there separate areas for dancing, dining, and the bar?

-Will there be multiple weddings taking place at the venue at the same time?

-Is the area bright enough for pictures at day and night?

-Does the venue have good acoustics?

-Is there plenty of parking for guests?



About CTWeddingVenues.net

CTWeddingVenues.net aims to be the state’s most comprehensive wedding venues directory. The site features contact information and reviews for a number of different wedding venues throughout the state of Connecticut. For more information, please visit: http://www.ctweddingvenues.net