Cubby House Company Country Cubbies Launches New, User-Friendly Website

Pakenham, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Country Cubbies, Australia’s top manufacturer of cubby houses and kids play equipment, has just launched a brand new, user-friendly website. The site, www.countrycubbies.com.au, allows customers to see the company’s wide range of products and full colour photos of the various cubby houses, play forts, and other products.



In the eight months it has been open for business, Country Cubbies has already built up a well-deserved reputation as an outstanding source for cubby houses and children’s play equipment. In addition to the products it has in stock, the staff can also build a cubby or fort to a customer’s specifications.



As most parents know quite well, children thoroughly enjoy having a small space to call their own. Many kids will play alone or with friends for hours inside a cubby house or fort. Since children tend to spend so much time in them, it is important to have cubby houses that are durable and made from high-quality materials that are both attractive and safe.



“All Country Cubbies are made from quality Australian Standard (AS1604) ACQ children safe treated pine, containing no arsenic so you can be assured of a long life for your cubby,” an article on the website said.



“The craftsmanship is top quality so you can be satisfied you, your children and your grandchildren will have many great memories.”



Using the new website to check out the various cubby houses, play equipment, forts and more is easy; customers are welcome to visit the site at any time and browse through the vast selection of products. Clicking on the “Our Products” tab will bring people to a page filled with choices including custom cubbies, sand pits, backyard sheds, and even pet houses that are ideal and comfortable for dogs or rabbits.



In addition to a large photo, each product is accompanied by a full description including colour options and the price. For example, The Brunswick cubby house features fully-painted weatherboards—customers can select from two contrasting colours—four sliding Perspex windows, two planter boxes, a standard skylight, choice of roof colour, a standard door and front pickets.



To personalize the cubby house or fort even more, Country Cubbies also stocks a wide range of accessories like slides, binoculars, a steering wheel and a basketball hoop.



About Country Cubbies

Country Cubbies is Australia’s number one cubby house and children’s play equipment manufacturer with a huge range of different cubby houses and play forts to choose from. Country Cubbies and its employees believe that their customers know what works best in their own backyards, and for their own children. The staff makes it their business to listen to their customers, and design a cubby or fort to suit their needs, not some factory made design that cannot be changed. For more information, please visit http://www.countrycubbies.com.au