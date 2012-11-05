Beecology Announced New Cucumber and Green Tea Hand & Body Cream

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Beecology is excited to announce their new Cucumber and Green Tea Hand & Body Cream. Formulated using only quality, natural ingredients, Beecology’s “Beecentric Body Care for People that Care” is sure to satisfy the environmentalist in all of us.



Family owned and operated in Cleveland, Ohio, Beecology offers products that are handcrafted from natural, renewable ingredients for the body— including honey that comes from the owners’ own beehives. This philosophy is ever apparent in their new Cucumber and Green Tea Hand & Body Cream.



Formulated using luscious cupuacu and olive oil, this lotion blends exotic natural moisturizers from around the world to create a shea butter cream with extraordinary smoothness. Beecology’s own honey gives the lotion a light, delicate scent that sweetly harmonizes with beeswax and bee-derived propolis to lock in moisture. And true to their name, a trio of bee-provided wonders added to the lotion brings soothing, healing relief to all types of skin.



About Beecology

Beecology was founded in 2007 and provides eco-friendly, all-natural bath and body products including beeswax lip balms, sulfate and preservative-free shampoo and conditioner, and body washes. Via their charity website, sweetyear.org, Beecology donates 10% of all net profits to their consumers’ charity of choice.