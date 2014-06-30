Cufflink Aficionado Reveals Line of Groomsmen Cufflinks

Morgan Hill, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Men’s cufflinks generally indicate their personality and area of interest. Initially developed for the suits, cufflinks have found their way through the lines of hobbies, sports and philosophy. Cufflink Aficionado, a leading Cufflink company, has now launched its Weddings variety in its range of men’s cufflinks which define the choices, tastes and traits of the user.



The collection on the website includes cufflinks of a variety of designs based on animals, coins, tokens, letters, numbers, super heroes, stamps and even sports. The website teaches a beginner how to start off with cufflinks, through silk knots and classic designer style cufflinks. Taking it to a higher fashionable level, cufflinks linked to hobbies or career and even hand-painted ones are available on the shelves.



But, the website believes, Cufflinks are not always donned for fashion. Sometimes, they are a memory of an important phase of one’s life. And such an event is a wedding, where many men choose to put on their first cufflink. With its range of Wedding and Groomsman Cufflinks, that includes separate designs for the father of the groom, father of the bride, the groomsmen and the other male members of the wedding, Cufflink Aficionado aims at creating the perfect memorabilia for the occasion. These can be cherished for a long time and even be worn on other occasions in the years to come. As an example, the Best Man at the wedding can be characterized with Enamel Cufflinks with Gold Accents, available at the website.



For an evening wedding and on formal occasions, classic cufflinks with onyx pearls are preferred. The website’s Novelty Wedding cufflinks can be adorned on wedding breakfasts and rehearsal dinners. Prepared to serve different purposes, Cufflink Aficionado even offers special pricing for commemorative cufflinks, if ordered for the whole wedding party.



To add a romantic touch to its products, the website has cufflinks which can be gifted by the bride to the groom as a wedding present. Some of these include those with the words – “Just Married” and “I Do”. Cufflink Aficionado also offers its own pre-defined solutions and designs during the booking of Wedding and Groomsman cufflinks.



