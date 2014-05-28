Cuhaci & Peterson Architects Release New Corporate Brochure

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Cuhaci & Peterson Architects, Engineer, Planners released a new corporate brochure containing summaries, photographs and renderings from nearly 40 different projects.



Although Cuhaci & Peterson is best known for shopping center and retail work with clients like Publix, Winn Dixie and the like, the brochure also details restaurant work at locations like LEGOLAND, Epcot Center and Seasons 52. Additional highlights include a rundown of Cuhaci & Peterson’s role in the LEED Certified Element Hotel in Orlando, as well as snapshots of their work with Wawa, Walmart, Starbucks, LA Fitness, and Mercedes Benz. The 24 page publication is the first update to Cuhaci & Peterson’s corporate brochure in over four years.



Company President Jed Downs said, “I’m proud to be able to share what our 170+ team members work so hard on day after day. This new brochure does a great job of showing, not only what we’re capable of here at Cuhaci & Peterson, but what our team loves to do, together with our clients.”



View full brochure.



About Cuhaci & Peterson

Cuhaci & Peterson is a nationally recognized firm celebrating 35 years of business with two offices in Orlando, and a new branch office in Philadelphia, PA; all three offices offer Architectural, SMEP Engineering, Landscape and Planning services on a variety of project types.