Cuisine Art Kosher Catering Miami Announces New Services

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Established in 2010, Cuisine Art is owned and operated by Chef Shimi Alon with an impeccable reputation for creating the finest event catering and preparation in all of South Florida.



Cuisine Art specializes in weddings and large events catering to over 1,000 guests. We have worked with major hotels and venues such as The Fontainebleau Hotel, The Newport Hotel, Trump Plazas, The Boca Resort, Hilton Hotels, The W Hotel, The Addison and Turnberry Isle.



Cuisine Art also caters weekly events at many local synagogues on a regular basis.



Our mobile kitchens and unique catering style allow us to craft unique our menus. Chef Shimi creates dishes using only the finest and freshest ingredients, brought in and prepared daily for the most discerning palates. Our food is glatt kosher and is prepared under the strictest rabbinical supervision from Kosher Miami (KM).



Chef Shimi’s passion for food began as a young child learning traditional cooking from generations through his Moroccan/Jewish family heritage. Growing up in Israel, Chef Shimi developed a passion for food that inspired him to choose cooking as a career.



In business for over 20 years, Chef Shimi provides full service catering, drop-off catering, party platters, personal chef service and more. We believe in offering delicious food and impeccable service at affordable rates. We have over twenty five experienced staff working for us round the clock. Our team at Cuisine Art kosher catering is driven by an unimaginable passion for work and is intensively trained in preparing mouthwatering delicacies to satiate the most discriminating taste buds that make your event a truly memorable one.



Whether it is a private party at your home or a big event, we have the perfect blend of experience and creativity to make your occasion a special success. We always guarantee perfection when you trust Cuisine Art catering with your special events.



About Cuisine Art Kosher Catering

We specialize in weddings and large events catering to over 1,000 guests. We have worked with major hotels and venues such as The Fontainebleau Hotel, The Newport Hotel, Trump Plazas, The Boca Resort, Hilton Hotels, The W Hotel, The Addison and Turnberry Isle. Cuisine Art also caters weekly events at many local synagogues on a regular basis.



For more information, please visit: http://www.cuisineartcatering.com