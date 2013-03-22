Culinary Connection Culinary Arts Academy Offering Less Expensive Alternative

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- The Occupational Outlook Handbook recently updated its statistics on chefs and head cooks, stating that between 2013 and 2020, the overall job opportunities are expected to be good, but competition is expected to be high for jobs in upscale restaurants, hotels and casinos where pay is greater. For the student looking to study Culinary Arts, the average cost of a two-year associates degree for culinary arts is between $40,000 and $50,000.



With these staggering college tuition rates in mind, Brian Kraft, spokesperson for the Culinary Connection Culinary Arts Academy, announced the opening of a new chef school located across the U.S., offering much lower tuition prices than the typical school, with a more career-minded focus than the traditional school. Says Kraft, "Culinary Connection offers numerous prestigious opportunities that traditional culinary institutes are not equipped to facilitate. We put students in the kitchen, learning from highly respected chefs who can often times teach them more in five minutes than they can learn after spending months in a classroom."



Kraft compares the new academy to current culinary offerings, saying, "Culinary schools like Le Cordon Bleu and The Art Institute are a dime a dozen and they all charge tuition around $70,000. What do you receive upon graduation? You get a fancy piece of paper. And… well, that’s it. The downside with the rapid expansion of culinary institutes is that there is now an abundance of graduates from these schools with little to no experience. Working in a prestigious restaurant requires experience but you can’t get that experience until you start working."



Kraft continues, "Culinary Connection offers a unique blend of real industry experience and on-the-job culinary education through apprenticeship at a fraction of the cost of a traditional culinary institute. We have a six month culinary academy curriculum aimed at assisting individuals who want to jump on the fast track to a food industry career: culinary school graduates who are having a difficult time entering the work force, waiters/food servers who want to transition to learn the craft, culinary hobbyists, foodies or anyone who possesses a burning passion for food."



Emphasizing the difference in Culinary Connection, Kraft concludes, "Culinary Connection operates with a simple goal, to get you in the room with the people who make the important decisions. You have to work hard. You have to do what it takes to earn your stripes and impress them, but with the connections we give you and instruction you receive from your mentor, you’re right where you need to be, right on day one, to make it happen for you."



About Culinary Connection Culinary Arts Academy

