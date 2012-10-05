Cultural Resources Agency Launches "This Day in North Carolina History" Initiative

Raleigh, N.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- The North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources unveiled a project Oct. 1 that focuses on "This Day in North Carolina History." Working in conjunction with the North Carolina News Network, brief essays will be broadcast every day, accompanied by a blog at http://www.ncdcr.gov/thisdaync.



"We're excited about this initiative, because it allows the Department of Cultural Resources to showcase the wonderful stories that make up North Carolina history," said Cultural Resources Assistant Secretary Jennifer Woodward. "This is a great way to illustrate the many offerings that are found within the Department."



From North Carolina leaders, to figures in the arts, to important dates, to historical happenings from the mountains to the coast, "This Day in North Carolina History" tells the state's story every day. Contributors include the Office of Archives and History, the Division of State Historic Sites, the State Library of North Carolina, the North Carolina Arts Council and the NCPedia project, all part of Cultural Resources.



To receive the postings daily by e-mail, register at the blog site.



