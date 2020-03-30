Culture Media Market Emerging Technological Advancement, Future Scope and Business Growth 2023 - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck & Co., GE Healthcare

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Culture media is any solid or liquid preparation made precisely for the growth, storage, maintenance, and transport of microorganisms and different types of cells. The array of various media available in research allows the culturing of cell types and microorganisms. The global culture media market was valued at $3,775 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $6,532 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023.



The rise in the production of biopharmaceuticals and increase in demand for cell culture media have fueled the growth of the culture media market. Moreover, an increase in investments and funding for research interventions in both developed and developing countries drive the culture media market growth.



However, ethical & scientific concerns associated with culture media and a dearth of skilled personnel restrict the market growth. Conversely, untapped potential of the emerging markets and increase in preference for speciality media is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the culture media market.



Major Key Players of the Culture Media Market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck & Co., GE Healthcare, The Sartorius Group, Corning, Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, HiMedia Laboratories, Vitro Biopharma, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



The culture media market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. Depending on the type, the market is divided into lysogeny broth, chemically defined media, classical media, serum-free media, speciality media, stem cell media, and others. By application, the culture media market is categorized into cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine & tissue engineering, stem cell technologies, drug discovery, and others. According to end-user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. As per region, the culture media market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Culture Media Market covered are:

Lysogeny Broth

Chemically Defined Media

Classical Media

Serum-free Media

Specialty Media

Stem Cell Media, and Others



Major Applications of Culture Media Market covered are:

Cancer Research

Biopharmaceuticals

Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering

Stem Cell Technologies

Drug Discovery, and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Culture Media consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Culture Media market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Culture Media manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Culture Media with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Culture Media Market Size

2.2 Culture Media Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Culture Media Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Culture Media Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Culture Media Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of entering into Culture Media Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Culture Media Sales by Product

4.2 Global Culture Media Revenue by Product

4.3 Culture Media Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Culture Media Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Culture Media industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



