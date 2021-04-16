New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cultured Meat market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.29 Million by year 2021, and reach a value of USD 19.0 Million by year 2026, at an estimated CAGR of 4.4%. With the increase in global demand for meat, there is also a strong lookout for meat substitutes and alternative sources of protein. This can be associated with environment sustainability concerns coupled with rising focus on animal welfare and benefits offered by cultured meat. Advancements in cellular agriculture is also pushing the growth of synthetic meat forward.



The market, despite its popular appeal, is still at an early stage due to obstructions such as long approval periods, huge and recurring funding requirements, and the slow rate of usable output. New scaffold developments are expected to be of crucial use in the market.



Europe is projected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period. This can be associated with increasing investment in the market. A number of start-ups are entering into the industry majorly due to growing awareness of animal welfare, antibiotic resistance, and the environment. Increasing regulatory support in the region is also likely to stimulate demand. For instance, the European Food Safety Authority's regulation on novel foods, specifically includes cultured meat, and establishes a process of around 18 months in which a company has to prove that its products are safe.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Mosa Meat, Integriculture Inc., Aleph Farms, Finless Foods, Memphis Meats, Modern Meadow, Wild Earth Inc., Supermeat, and Future Meat Technologies, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Cultured Meat market.



Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2021-2032 and Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2032)



Poultry



Pork



Beef



Duck



Seafood



Turkey



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2021-2032 and Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2032)



Nuggets



Burgers



Meatballs



Sausages



Hot Dogs



Others



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Cultured Meat market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Cultured Meat market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cultured Meat Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Cultured Meat Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Cultured Meat Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Cultured Meat Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Cultured Meat Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



