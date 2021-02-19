New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cultured Meat market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.29 Million by year 2021, and reach a value of USD 19.0 Million by year 2026, at an estimated CAGR of 4.4%. With the increase in global demand for meat, there is also a strong lookout for meat substitutes and alternative sources of protein. This can be associated with environment sustainability concerns coupled with rising focus on animal welfare and benefits offered by cultured meat. Advancements in cellular agriculture is also pushing the growth of synthetic meat forward. The market, despite its popular appeal, is still at an early stage due to obstructions such as long approval periods, huge and recurring funding requirements, and the slow rate of usable output. New scaffold developments are expected to be of crucial use in the market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest-



Synthetic poultry is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. It has the most convenient in vitro production mechanism in comparison to its other source counterparts. This is due to its simplified cell structure that is easier to replicate in unnatural mediums.



Unmatched texture of cultured meat to the original is likely to pose as a challenge for the market. This factor will be crucial in shaping the consumer acceptance for cultured meat. Political affiliations are also expected to affect these acceptance levels.



Social and environmental sentiments are expected to be strong factors that will gradually increase the consumer acceptance for synthetic meat products, once they are offered in the market.



Artificial production of growth hormones can tackle the challenge of cost burden that restricts the growth of cellular agriculture. Using natural means for growth cost the companies extensively and such expensive products will fail in market penetration.



Burgers are expected to become a key revenue generating application for the industry, and they are expected to outgrow the demand for conventional burgers. Thus, plant-based meat will face tough competition from laboratory-produced burgers in the future.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Cultured Meat market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Cultured Meat market are listed below:



Mosa Meat, Integriculture Inc., Aleph Farms, Finless Foods, Memphis Meats, Modern Meadow, Wild Earth Inc., Supermeat, and Future Meat Technologies, among others.



Source (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Poultry



Pork



Beef



Duck



Seafood



Turkey



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Nuggets



Burgers



Meatballs



Sausages



Hot Dogs



Others



Radical Features of the Cultured Meat Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Cultured Meat market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Cultured Meat industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cultured Meat Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Cultured Meat Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Cultured Meat Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Cultured Meat Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Cultured Meat Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



