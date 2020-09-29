Cumberland Group Offers Fit Out Services with Design and Build Management Throughout the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- A leading London refurbishment company, Cumberland Group offers the best fit out services including design and management to clients across the UK. From commercial fit out and office fit out to bespoke interiors projects, they cover every aspect of clients' fit out projects from inception through to delivery, completion and beyond. The company has a team of top designers and architects who specialise in refurbishments of top quality retail establishments, high specification residential properties, restaurants, and commercial establishments.



Their fit out services are handled by a team of experienced professionals who is committed to ensure an excellent service throughout the entire project, working transparently and collaboratively and keeping programmes flexible to the clients' requirements. Using Cumberland Group's fit out solutions customers can manage their construction projects more efficiently. They have developed long term relationships with some of the UK's reputable and well-loved brands by achieving project deadlines, driving innovative construction solutions, demonstrating best value and ensuring high standards of finishes.



Talking further about their services, a representative from the company stated, "We are a family run business specialising in refurbishments of top quality retail establishments, restaurants, high specification residential properties along with the office and commercial sectors, working with top designers and architects from around the world on a repetitive basis. Delivering high-quality tailored fit-out services, we have achieved a distinguished position and fit out industry across the nation.



Cumberland Group is one of the most sought-after refurbishment contractors in London. With their extensive industry experience and professional approach, the company has worked on all types of Fit-Out Projects throughout the UK. They understand the criticality of time constraints associated with the construction sector and have a strong foothold in the market for project delivery and contracting strategy.



About Cumberland Group

Founded in 1977, Cumberland Group provides a comprehensive, quality, interior fit-out service including Design and Build Management, Fast Track and traditional contracts for clients throughout the UK, with a particular focus on Greater London. The company works to the highest standards across all of its services and proud to have achieved member status for all the most stringent best practices and health and safety requirements. As one of the leading fit out contractors, they work repeatedly for many high profile clients and interior designers across the UK.



For more information, please visit: https://www.cumberlandgroup.co.uk/



Contact Details



Cumberland Group

Orchard Court, 4 Station Square

Gidea Park

Romford

RM2 6AT

Phone: 020 8500 9050, 01708 766369

Email: contracts@cumberlandgroup.co.uk