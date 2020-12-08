London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- A leading London refurbishment company, Cumberland Group offers principle contracting services to help manage and monitor construction projects. They play an important role in managing health and safety risks during the construction phase having the skills, knowledge, experience and the organisational capability required. The company ensures the risk profile of the project is managed on behalf of the client and the resultant hand over to client or constructor provides all the requisite information to make any transition of responsibility seamless. They deliver on their client's expectations, safely, efficiently, professionally and always demonstrating value. Working closely with their client's team, the company ensures reduced or minimised disruption to normal operations of the construction site. Placing great emphasis on accurate estimating and planning, the team ensures a secure and informed build process. Clear communication and exemplary project management are central to them for every contract no matter how big or small the project is. Those looking for a principle contractor for their construction project can check out Cumberland Group's website.



Cumberland Group is one of the most sought-after refurbishment contractors in London. With their extensive industry experience and professional approach, the company has worked on all types of Fit-Out Projects throughout the UK. They understand the criticality of time constraints associated with the construction sector and have a strong foothold in the market for project delivery and contracting strategy.



Talking about their principle contracting services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "As Principal Contractor we liaise with our clients to plan, manage, monitor and coordinate the entire construction phase, ensuring it is carried out within all Health and Safety guidelines. We have completed a wide variety of projects since our formation in 1977 and we collectively hold a wealth of experience in the industry. Principal contractors have an important role in managing health and safety risks during the construction phase so they must have the skills, knowledge, and experience to carry out this work."



Founded in 1977, Cumberland Group provides a comprehensive, quality, interior fit-out service including Design and Build Management, Fast Track and traditional contracts for clients throughout the UK, with a particular focus on Greater London. The company works to the highest standards across all of its services and proud to have achieved member status for all the most stringent best practices and health and safety requirements. As one of the leading fit out contractors, they work repeatedly for many high profile clients and interior designers across the UK.



