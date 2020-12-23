Cumberland Group Offers Project Management Services to Ensure Fit out Projects Meet Regulations

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- A leading office fit-out provider in the UK, Cumberland Group offers project management services to reduce time and budget of any fit out project. Their team has experience with various diverse projects and the service covers strategic projects of all sizes, from large blue chip organisations to smaller one-off projects. The company plans and controls every aspect of the project life-cycle from concept to definition, implementation and handover. Their professional, collaborative and inclusive management style promotes effective working relationships between all parties. As a part of their services, their project management team produces:



Project costings

Programme management

Contract administration

Risk management

Project audits

Regular financial updates

Progress reports



Cumberland Group's project management team provides a single point of contact for clients and contractors allowing for a hassle free project. Their extensive knowledge of contractual arrangements and the construction market enables them to rapidly deliver projects in various locations across the UK.



Cumberland Group is one of the most well-known refurbishment companies primarily focused on living spaces, retail and commercial sectors. The company's goal is to provide clients a single focal point of contact for all their construction related needs right from planning to execution. The organisation understands the criticality of time constraints associated with the construction sector and has a strong foothold in the market for project delivery and contracting strategy.



Talking further about their project management services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our skilled project management team all have trade backgrounds which enables them to provide build-ability and product knowledge to any project, and they work constructively to reduce time and budget. We plan strategically to mitigate risks from our projects, not only to enhance site performance but to also ensure that everything is provided on time and in a snag-free handover."



About Cumberland Group

Founded in 1977, Cumberland Group provides a comprehensive, quality, interior fit-out service including Design and Build Management, Fast Track and traditional contracts for clients throughout the UK, with a particular focus on Greater London. The company works to the highest standards across all of its services and proud to have achieved member status for all the most stringent best practices and health and safety requirements. As one of the leading fit out contractors, they work repeatedly for many high profile clients and interior designers across the UK.



