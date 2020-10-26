Cumberland Group Provides Planning and Process of Refurbishment and Fit out Projects

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- One of the foremost office fit-out and refurbishment companies in the UK, Cumberland Group offers refurbishment and fit out project management services helping clients to reduce time and money spent on their projects. Providing the services to investors, developers, landlords, owners, occupiers, and tenants, the company manages its refurbishment and fit-out projects from inception to completion. Their team works across every property sector and corner of the market, allowing us to apply specific yet broad expertise to office, industrial, logistics, mixed-use, retail, and residential development projects.



Their expertise is backed by the wider resources and capabilities held within their network to ensure clients gain access to the most extensive property guidance in the market. They work alongside your team to truly understand the unique challenges and opportunities through a comprehensive assessment to build the best plan of action for a project. The company plans strategically to mitigate risks from our projects, not only to enhance site performance but to also ensure that everything is provided on time and in a snag-free handover.



Cumberland Group is one of the best refurbishment companies primarily focused on living spaces, retail and commercial sectors. The company's goal is to provide clients a single focal point of contact for all their construction related needs right from planning to execution. The organisation understands the criticality of time constraints associated with the construction sector and has a strong foothold in the market for project delivery and contracting strategy.



Talking about their project management services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our skilled project management team all have trade backgrounds which enables them to provide build-ability and product knowledge to any project, and they work constructively to reduce time and budget. We plan strategically to mitigate risks from our projects, not only to enhance site performance but to also ensure that everything is provided on time and in a snag-free handover."



About Cumberland Group

Founded in 1977, Cumberland Group provides a comprehensive, quality, interior fit-out service including Design and Build Management, Fast Track and traditional contracts for clients throughout the UK, with a particular focus on Greater London. The company works to the highest standards across all of its services and proud to have achieved member status for all the most stringent best practices and health and safety requirements. As one of the leading fit out contractors, they work repeatedly for many high profile clients and interior designers across the UK.



For more information, please visit: https://www.cumberlandgroup.co.uk/



