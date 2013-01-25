Cumene Global Market to 2020 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Cumene Global Market to 2020 - Phenol Derivatives from China Continue to Drive Global Demand, Further Increasing Regional Dominance



Summary



GBI Researchs report, "Cumene Global Market to 2020 - Phenol Derivatives from China Continue to Drive Global Demand, Further Increasing Regional Dominance", is an in-depth report focusing on the demand side of the global cumene industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts regarding the major economic and market trends affecting global cumene demand in all major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting cumene demand in various regions. Global cumene demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, price and competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global cumene market, covering all major parameters. The report has been compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis carried out by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



Scope



- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the cumene market for all major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America

- Demand and production volume forecasts for the cumene markets of major countries: the US, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Poland, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Brazil

- Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting the trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries

- Pricing forecasts and analysis for the major countries and regions

- Cumene import and export trends in all the major countries



Reasons to buy



- Understanding of regional cumene market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis

- Detailed analysis at a country level, providing an insight in order to evaluate opportunities in emerging markets and quantify potential returns on investment

- Opportunity to obtain a detailed understanding of the factors expected to affect the growth of the cumene market in different regions of the world

- Identification of the most attractive geographies, product segments and end-user applications, in order to increase business revenue

- Understanding of the differences of dynamics and pricing between countries, providing an insight into the arbitrage opportunities in the trade across countries

- Development of custom strategies, based on current and forecast trends in the production and consumption of cumene

- The opportunity to benefit from advanced insight into each of the major markets, through detailed forecasts for demand, production and end-user analysis

- Benchmarks for different geographies according to historic and forecast growth of demand, production and the end use of cumene

- Knowledge regarding the market share held by each of the major producers in the cumene market in different regions of the world



