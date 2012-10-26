Cumene Industry Outlook in Mexico to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Cumene Industry Outlook in Mexico to 2016 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance - H2 Update provides an in-depth coverage of Mexico Cumene industry. The research presents Cumene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, and trade balance data. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Mexico Cumene industry including all the major parameters.



Scope



- Cumene industry market dynamics in Mexico from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Cumene industry in Mexico

- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Cumene industry in Mexico



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