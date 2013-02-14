"Cumene Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update" - New Market Report

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Cumene Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research