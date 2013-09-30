Cumene Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019



Drug delivery is a process of administering pharmaceutical drug in order to achieve a desired pharmacological effect. It plays an important role in the success of any drug. Pulmonary drug delivery systems allow administration of drugs directly to lungs via nasal or oral route and give site specific local and systemic effect. An effective pulmonary drug delivery system offers minimal side effects by reducing dose size and enabling site specific effect. A variety of diseases requiring these delivery systems are asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and congestion.



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Traditionally, it has been used only for respiratory diseases, but today, it is also being used for insulin delivery to diabetic patients. Several devices being used for pulmonary drug delivery include nebulizers, dry powder inhalers and metered-dose inhalers. 3M Taper Dry Powder Inhaler marketed by 3M Healthcare Ltd. is a branded dry powder inhaler able to deliver drug range up to 1miligram. Some of the commercially available nebulizers are Omron NE-C25 Nebulizer and AirLife Brand misty Max 10 Disposable Nebulizer.



The market for pulmonary drug delivery system is expected to grow globally due to increasing incidences of COPD, asthma and diabetes and due to advances in technology such as automated drug delivery systems. According to WHO nearly 65 million people around the world suffer from COPD. WHO also suggests that around 235 million people suffer from asthma and an estimated 347 million suffer from diabetes. At present, North America accounts for the largest market share followed by Europe. The market is experiencing a rapid growth in Asia and Africa due to large percentage of population affected with diabetes, asthma and COPD. Continued improvement in economic conditions of these regions is also considered to be driving the market in coming years.



Some of the key players operating in this market include Omron Healthcare Ltd., 3M Healthcare Ltd., AstraZeneca, CareFusion Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Philips Respironics, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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