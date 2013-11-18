Cumene Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Isopropyl-benzene is commonly called as Cumene which is an organic compound generally based on aromatic hydrocarbons with aliphatic substitution. Cumene is a colorless, flammable liquid and having boiling point of 152°C is a constituent of refined fuels and crude oil. Cumene is stable material but shows little instability forming peroxides while storage when comes in contact of air. Industrially cumene is produced by Friedel–Crafts alkylation between benzene and propylene. Mostly cumene is converted to an intermediate called cumene hydroperoxide for further applications.



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Cumene finds majority of applications in production of phenol followed by acetone and other industrial chemicals. It has various end-use industries such as polycarbonate, bisphenol-A, and phenolic resins considering that phenol has major share of applications. North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW are expected to show growing demand for cumene over coming few years.



One of the major driving factors for this industry is growing demand for phenol in various industries such as plastics, composites, laminates and other industries. Acetone which is another product of cumene is also expected to show demand over coming few years which can drive the market for cumene as a production raw material. However, excessive exposure to cumene can cause health hazards such as skin irritation, slight inco-ordination and headache. This may restrict the market for cumene in some regions.



Royal Dutch Shell plc, CHANG CHUN PLASTICS CO. LTD, Formosa Plastics Group, Taiwan Cement Corporation, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Georgia Gulf Corporation, Koch Industries, Inc. Ineos Group Limited and Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. are some of the key players in cumene market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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