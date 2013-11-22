Cummings & Franck, P.C. Is an Employment Law Firm in the Los Angeles Area That Represents Employees Who Have Had Their Rights Violated

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- At Cummings & Franck, P.C. their successful and experienced Employment Law Lawyers knows how to protect employee rights. For example, their Wrongful Termination Lawyers, Sexual Harassment Lawyers, Discrimination Lawyers, and Harassment Lawyers have a long track record of winning for employees all over the Los Angeles area. The attorneys at Cummings & Franck, P.C. recently won a 1.9 million dollar verdict in the case Raphael Vasquez v. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, where they represented a bus driver who was fired for excessive absences due to his disabilities. The firm’s Disability Lawyers and FMLA Lawyers fought hard for Mr Vasquez, the bus driver, until he won at trial. At Cummings & Franck, P.C. their sympathies are always with the employee, and they have a winning record against some of the largest corporate defense firms in the Los Angeles area.



As a renowned Employment Law Firm in the Los Angeles area, they have witnessed a number of cases where the rights of employees are wrongfully denied and violated in the workplace. The firm’s attorneys believe that your sympathies always need to be with employees, and that’s why they never represented employers. Elaborating more of the client oriented practices at the firm, a representative stated: “We represent all types of employees from corporate executives paid salary to minimum wage hourly employees. Regardless of whether you’re a manager or a subordinate employee you have rights. We evaluate cases to find employees who we believe we can help, and then offer to take their case on a contingency.”



The lawyers at Cummings & Franck, P.C. have an in-depth knowledge of employment law, profound experience with all types of employment cases, and an unimpeachable record of obtaining favourable results for their clients. Anyone fired on unjust grounds can contact Cummings & Franck, P.C. and speak to a Wrongful Termination Attorney by calling (310) 295-2195, or by visiting their website at: http://www.cummingsandfranck.com. An Employment Law Attorney is ready to speak to you about your case. Their team of Wrongful Termination Lawyers at Cummings & Franck will work hard to ensure that justice prevails and the clients get the rightful compensation they deserve.



About Law Offices of Cummings and Frank, P.C

The Law Offices of Cummings and Frank, P.C was founded by the Scott Cummings and Lee Franck with an aim to provide excellent quality representation for employees who have been denied their rights. They aggressively advocate for the rights of employees and work hard to get them excellent results. People who are suffering because of unlawful discrimination, harassment, retaliation or wrongful termination should contact the firm because they can help.



For more information, please visit http://www.cummingsandfranck.com



Contact Details

Law Offices

Cummings & Franck, P.C.

1025 W. 190th Street, Suite 200

Gardena, CA, 90248

Tel: 310-295-2195

Fax: 310-295-2180