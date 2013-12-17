Cummings & Franck, Top Class Wrongful Termination Lawyers in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Enjoy the benefits and legal rights in the work place with top-grade Wrongful Termination Lawyers in Los Angeles, Cummings & Franck, P.C. They truly care about employees and their rights, so they don’t represent employers. Unlike most employment law firms who either represent employers, or represent both employers and employees, Cummings & Franck, P.C. stand out from the pack and always take the employee’s side.



Whether it’s a need for harassment, discrimination or retaliation attorneys - Cummings & Franck, P.C. is unbeatable. Elaborating further a spokesperson stated, “The attorneys at Cummings & Franck, P.C. have represented hundreds of employees in wrongful termination, harassment, retaliation and discrimination cases. We represent all types of employees from corporate executives paid salary, to minimum wage hourly employees. Regardless of whether you’re a manager or a subordinate employee, you have rights.”



Being a hub for Disability Discrimination Lawyers in Los Angeles, they evaluate cases to find employees who they believe they can help, and then offer to take their case on a contingency basis. There is no attorney fee charged unless they recover money for a case.



This Employment Law Firm in Los Angeles has over twenty-five years of experience representing employees, combined with multiple trial verdicts, arbitration awards and settlements on behalf of the clients. In fact, their attorneys are experienced and successful in employment law, and have a history of getting superior results for their clients.



About Scott Cummings and Lee Franck

Scott Cummings and Lee Franck founded the Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, P.C. to provide excellent quality representation for employees who have been denied their rights. Too often, the rights of employees are bypassed in favor of big business. Scott Cummings and Lee Franck stand up for the rights of employees throughout Southern California.



For more information, please visit http://www.cummingsandfranck.com.



Contact:

1025 W. 190th Street, Suite 200

Gardena, CA, 90248

Tel: 310-295-2195

Fax: 310-295-2180