Cummins Mellor Recruitment Sports New Office Look

Accrington, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Based in the Milnshaw House in Lancashire which was built in 1867, the Cummins Mellor Recruitment has decided to give the building a makeover. The refurbishment that cost £150,000 was completed last year. The Milnshaw House now includes a new staff room, a reception area, 3 all new meeting rooms, refreshed offices, lounge area and new staff kitchen a Much Needed Transformation



The much needed transformation now puts Cummins Mellor in line with the large recruitment consultancies based in Manchester and London as far as state of the art facilities is concerned. Managing Director, Richard Mellor recognizes the update as a necessary one. Being one of the most sought after recruitment consultancies in the North West area, the agency feels the need to match their high quality service providing placements and jobs in Lancashire with updated facilities.



The agency is now first in East Lancashire to sport such quality facilities while still providing the same quality customer care offering jobs in Blackburn and jobs in Preston.



For Cummins Mellor, the refurbishment of the charming Victorian building is more than a physical change. It is also a representation of the agency's ambition to further grow. Richard Mellor says it is not just for the benefit of their clients or to attract new ones. It is also to ensure that their staff is provided with a suitable environment where they are empowered to meet their respective career goals.



Cummins Mellor celebrated its 23rd birthday on February 5. The recruitment agency has definitely come a long way from when it was established by Richard and Michelle Mellor in 1990 using only a spare bedroom as office space and an overdraft bank account. Today, the agency has its own building with experienced and new staff members implementing high standards in consultancy in both the local and national level. The recruitment agency specializes in Legal, Commercial, Hospitality Recruitment and Accountancy and Finance among others.



