Cup and Brew Launches Offering the Best Espresso Machines and Coffee Grinders

Huntsville, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Coffee has undergone a real renaissance in the last decade, starting with the onset of a huge range of coffee chains all competing to try and offer the perfect cup and the population coming to appreciate the difference between an instant coffee, burnt roast left on a heater all day and high quality barista style coffee made from freshly ground beans in a real espresso machine. Cup and Brew is a new online store dedicated to offering a special selection of the very best espresso machines and coffee grinders, so individuals can get the best cup of coffee from home.



The website has a coffee grinder and an espresso machine section, together with accessories so that individuals can enjoy great coffee using the best tools available for the home.



The espresso machines are all tested by the staff of Cup and Brew to ensure they create amazing quality coffee. They also have a blog and editorials that are regularly updated with news on upcoming products, and editorials on how to roast the perfect coffee.



A spokesperson for Cup And Brew explained, “Our online store makes it as easy as possible for people to make purchases, with high quality imagery of each product, replete with detailed product description and easy and secure payment options. The website is meant to include everything people need to make great coffee, including usage tips and buying guides for coffee beans so that people know how to get the best results immediately, cutting out all that experimenting time that can be so disruptive and frustrating. The site is regularly updated with new products and advice, so consumers should bookmark the page to make sure they always see the newest offers.”



About Cup And Brew

Cup And Brew is part of ClickPretty LLC, a family owned business with a passion for Tea, Coffee, and especially Espresso. Unlike larger competitors, they are very selective of the merchandise they offer and select for the best quality, best bang for the buck, and when possible, made in the USA and Canada. Most importantly, they only carry merchandise they have used and have faith in. For more information please visit: http://cupandbrew.com/