Cupcake Courier Retailer MakeBake Offers Unbeatable Prices on Supplies

Nottinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Cupcake couriers and carriers are an excellent way to transport carefully made baked goods to parties and other locations without damaging them. Couriers are easily stacked, rectangular, plastic containers that ensure that icing does not run and keeps the items fresh.



Individuals and businesses alike are turning to the increasingly popular UK-based cupcake container retailers MakeBake for amazing deals on cupcake couriers and carriers. MakeBake also offers an unrivaled collection of the latest cake decorating equipment and decorations, all of which can easily be used by those who bake for fun or as a profession.



“We pride ourselves on providing you with baking ideas that are suitable for cake decorating experts and beginners alike. Our site aims to introduce you to a range of sugarcraft ideas that will inspire you to come up with your very own confectionary creations,” explains the MakeBake family.



MakeBake’s Cupcake Courier selection is unbeatable, with prices ranging from £20.99 to £29.99. Their cupcake couriers and carriers come in a variety of colors, such as pink and blue, and are washable by hand. Three stackable trays hold 36 cupcakes total.



MakeBake also carries a quality selection push pops and cake pop kits and accessories, moulds, stencils, and cake cutters, edible printing supplies, chocolate making supplies, and party supplies.



The retailer of cupcake containers is also offering a lucky person the chance to win an edible printing kit worth £144 total. The kit comes complete with a Canon iP4950 printer starter kit that contains five edible ink cartridges and 10 icing sheets. Anyone is encouraged to enter to win through MakeBake’s website.



International shoppers are catered for at MakeBake since the site’s prices can be converted into other currencies for easier purchasing. MakeBake offers efficient shipping and return services, and additionally provides free delivery on all UK-bound orders over £50.



Contacting MakeBake done simply through a form, and they are willing to answer all questions and concerns about their products and website.



About Make Bake

With over a decade of experience, MakeBake is one of the leading UK-based cake making and decorating suppliers. Their buyers search for the latest products to make sure they’re always ahead of the game, stocking a huge amount of products for every possible need or desire. MakeBake is an expert within the baking industry and their helpful staff is enthusiastic to pass on their knowledge. They supply worldwide and offer secure payment methods for that added peace of mind. For more information, please visit http://www.makebake.co.uk