Cupcake Lovers in Melbourne Offer Premium Cupcake Stands Throughout Australia

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Cupcakes have taken a firm grip over the modern popular consciousness and are now being used not only as a guilt free little snack but as a replacement for some of the most traditionally entrenched cake products, including birthday and wedding cakes. For large events, cupcake display stands can achieve the tiered effect of a traditional cake without the price tag and with more delicious and artistic results. Cupcake Lovers in Melbourne specialize in creating stands for cupcakes of all sizes using high quality transparent acrylic that creates a feature of the cakes without drawing attention to the stand itself.



The company offers two, three, four, five and even six tier cupcake stands to offer the best display options possible for cupcakes at weddings, baby showers and birthdays. The stands are made from clear acrylic so as to put the focus and attention squarely on the cupcakes themselves, and are available with silver and gold edging to create a special highlight. They are also available with gold and silver centre mounts to add a touch of classical elegance to suit different occasions.



The cake stands are available to purchase direct from the website and can be ordered in multiple quantities, replete with high quality image galleries of the products in situ as well as detailed product descriptions and the opportunity for customers to publish reviews.



A spokesperson for Cupcake Lovers explained, “Our cupcake stands have been designed to be elegant and efficient in displaying cupcakes in a way that showcases the designs of the cakes themselves, while at the same time being adaptable enough to suit any décor or occasion, as well as the number of cupcakes that need to be displayed. The products are made from the highest quality materials and are easy to assemble and maintain, as well as being the most competitively priced products on the market in Australia.”



About Cupcake Lovers

Cupcake Lovers have a passion for cupcakes, parties, weddings and all things pretty. Stocking a large range of the best quality cupcake stands delivered Australia wide, they are sure to have the perfect stand to show off beautiful cupcakes in style. The site regularly adds new cupcake products and party supplies for weddings, baby showers, bridal showers and all your other special events. For more information, please visit: http://www.cupcakelovers.com.au/