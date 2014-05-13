Cupidoparamayores.com Is Quickly Rising to Become the Foremost Dating Website for Senior Hispanic All over the World

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Cupidoparamayores.com is the foremost dating website for Spanish seniors over the age of forty. The website that was launched last month has quickly seen a huge amount of people flowing in from all over the world. From Argentina to Peru to the United States of America, people have been pouring in. They have all been looking for the opportunity to find a suitable partner – something that they have been unable to get in all their years of life. All the people registered on the website are experienced and mature gentlemen and women that are looking to end their loneliness by finding the perfect partner.



Many people out there know how hard it is to be alone in the mature age. In the United States of America alone, it is estimated that the Hispanic community will surely become the largest minority in the country and by 2019, it is estimated that many of these people will be over the age of forty. Many Hispanics have remained single and unmarried up till their golden years because of the fact that they had their careers to take care of. Now, however, after achieving much in life, these people look to settle down and since finding partners over the internet has become so easy, they enter the digital world to look for suitable partners.



The site offers a variety of different services for its customers. The very first is the ability to set up one’s own profile. Users can describe their own likes, dislikes and passions and they will be able to describe the kind of person they want. The chat room facility is available to make sure that the different users are able to interact and commune with each other whenever they want. Through this, users can get to know each other personally and narrow down the hunting ground. Through the unlimited messaging facility, people can send up unlimited messages to each other for a more intimate communication with each other. Also, people will be able to create and write their own blogs so that their opinions can be viewed and read all over the website. People can also run a search to narrow down the users with whom they share the most habits, likes and dislikes.



Other facilities include virtual gifts, profile views and interest-specific forums.



About Cupidoparamayores.com

The website is an online dating community for people over the age of forty who are single and are looking for a suitable partner for a long-term relationship.



For more information, please visit: http://www.cupidoparamayores.com



Media Contact:

Fozail Raja

Cupido Para Mayores

Email: info@cupidoparamayores.com

Boynton Beach, FL

Phone:561.880.5272