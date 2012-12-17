Cupping Therapy Set That Is Soothing and Healing Is Now Available from the Nayoya Company

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- The holiday shopping season is currently in full swing, and across the country people are busy trying to buy the perfect gifts for everyone on their list. A new 24-piece cupping therapy set that is now being offered by the Nayoya company on Amazon.com is a great solution for people who want to give their friends and family the gift of improved health.



The Nayoya cupping set uses a combination of cupping massage therapy combined with magnetic therapy that is easy for people to do on their own, right at home.



Cupping therapy dates back thousands of years, to ancient Chinese, Egyptian and Middle Eastern cultures. Cupping involves creating a vacuum seal on various parts of the body, which in turn will increase blood flow to the area. In turn, this should allow healing to occur. As an article on the Amazon.com sale page explains, the back is a very popular and receptive place for cupping therapy.



“There are five meridians on the back,” the article noted, adding that meridians are passages of the body through which energy flows to every part of the body, and through every tissue and organ.



“Cupping is considered the best way to open those meridians, giving the body a supply of energy.”



Cupping also helps the body’s tissues to release toxins, clear blockages in the colon, activate the lymph system, and also help to clear the veins, capillaries and arteries. According to a review of 135 studies on cupping, it can be an effective therapy, and has been used over time to successfully treat a wide variety of health conditions.



Using the cupping set from Nayoya is easy; for those who wish to have a healthy body and enjoy the benefits of a deep tissue massage, cupping therapy is one way to achieve those goals. The 24-piece cupping set includes 24 plastic cups, one pistol grip hand pump, a connector tube and eight magnetic needles.



