Curacao Rental Villas Help Make for the Perfect Honeymoon

Willemstad, Curacao -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- The warming climate and abundance of newly-wedded couples has ushered in honeymoon season on the island of Curacao. Condé Nast Traveler, a premiere travel magazine, recently crowned Curacao as an official “Honeymoon Hot Spot.” The celebrated title is unquestionably deserved. Curacao features miles of dazzling beaches, thrilling excursions, a location resistant to hurricanes and exquisite Dutch building designs painted in bright colors. It’s no mystery why so many lovebirds enjoy soaking up the tropical sites while reveling in their new marriage.



Condé Nast Traveler stated, “...Curacao is unlike its fairly one-note siblings - anyone who looks beyond the tropical surface will find a distinct culture, a pronounced Latin-Caribbean vibe, some fine Dutch colonial architecture and menus featuring some surprising specialties, from satay to cactus soup and tamales.”



Selecting the honeymoon destination of choice is the easy part. Hunting down the perfect, romance-sparking residence can prove to be tricky. For reasons well understood, living quarters are of upmost importance while honeymooning. Couples don’t have to settle for the typical ho-hum hotel room. Fabulous Curacao vacation villa provider Bon Bini Rentals can match newlyweds up with the intimate, luxurious property of their honeymoon dreams.



Clients of Bon Bini choose their private Curacao rental villa. From opulent mansions surrounded by the glistening sea to secluded villas overlooking coral reefs, Bon Bini offers a variety of spectacular accommodations exemplary for those searching for the ultimate honeymoon experience.



There are multiple benefits of renting a beautiful property in Curacao. Check out Bon Bini’s gorgeous vacation home rentals and hotels Curacao island and discover more about the exceptional service the concierge team can provide to newly married clients.



Curacao Bon Bini Rentals is a professional property management firm, specializing in premiere vacation rentals to fit a variety of budgets. The agency also works with private homeowners to list and manage properties based on the owner’s goals. Experienced staff makes the vacation rental process seamless for owners and guests.