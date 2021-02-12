Curcumin Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027 : SV Agrofood, Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., Konark Herbals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- Curcumin is a bioactive element that is present on the roots of a plant called Curcuma longa, commonly referred to as turmeric. Curcumin has properties such as anti-oxidation and also anti-inflammatory, which makes it a perfect additive in various food and medical uses. It has applications in pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. The market is estimated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period.



Key participants include SV Agrofood, Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., Konark Herbals and Health Care, Star High Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Hebei Food Additive Co. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., BioThrive Sciences, Synthite Industries Ltd., Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., and Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., among others.



Market Drivers

The Curcumin market is propelled due to various health benefits associated with Curcumin, augmented health consciousness, and the requirement for organic and natural health supplements. The market is also expanding due to growing consumer awareness regarding the therapeutic properties of Curcumin. The market is growing globally due to the presence of factors, such as growing demand for organic-based food items and also the medical formulations by Ayurveda, living a comfortable and healthy life, enhancements in the skincare and pharmaceutical products that are prepared from Curcumin.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Curcumin market on the basis of Application, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region:



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Food

- Cosmetics

- Pharmaceuticals

- Other Uses



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Food Grade

- Cosmetics Grade

- Pharmaceutical Grade



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Offline Stores

- Online Stores (E commerce)



Regional Analysis

On the basis of regional terminology, the North American region held the largest market share in terms of revenue and volume and is estimated to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is being propelled by the growing health awareness among consumers, rising population, and the production of enhanced and improved products from Curcumin. The European region is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years due to growing consumer spending on food and medicines with constructive rules boosting the curcumin market growth.



