Curcumin Market Trends, Analysis, Demand : Global Industry Research Report, Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2027

The global Curcumin market is forecasted to reach USD 135.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the rising customer consciousness about the health benefits and therapeutic properties of curcumin. Moreover, the rising trend of using natural ingredients in cosmetic products is fostering the market demand. However, the availability of cheaper synthetic products is hampering the growth of the market.



The COVID-19 Pandemic has led to major cities of the world getting locked down. There is a massive rush to search for a cure for the disease that has gripped people globally. Due to this, there has been a huge growth in consumption, as well as the demand for curcumin in Europe and West Asia, particularly because of the health benefits it provides. Consumers aware of the health benefits of products like curcumin, are stocking up, leading to a surge in demand. Also, a new product based on curcumin, called ArtemiC is being developed by MGC and Micelle Technology, which has been proposed for the treatment of the disease, and is in the stage on clinical trials.



The report covers an analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies. The key companies profiled in this report include SV Agrofood, Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., Konark Herbals and Health Care, Star High Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Hebei Food Additive Co. Ltd., Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., BioThrive Sciences, Synthite Industries Ltd., Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., and Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., among others.



The report aims at providing a detailed analysis of the market size, market share, sales patterns, pricing analysis, production and consumption ratio, and the regional bifurcation. The key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Curcumin market on the basis of Application, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region:



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Food

- Cosmetics

- Pharmaceuticals

- Other Uses



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Food Grade

- Cosmetics Grade

- Pharmaceutical Grade



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Offline Stores

- Online Stores (E commerce)



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

- What is the market size and market value the Curcumin market is expected to reach in 2027?

- What are the key driving and restraining growth factors of the Curcumin industry?

- What are the key trends influencing the market growth? What are the emerging trends expected to contribute to market growth?

- Who are the dominant players and key vendors operating in the industry?

- What region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

- What are the global opportunities for the expansion of the Curcumin industry?

- What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

- What are the risks and challenges the established companies and new entrants expected to face in the Curcumin market?



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Curcumin Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Curcumin Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of curcumin

Continued…



